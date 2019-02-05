JSO: Divers searching water for plane wreckage near Mayport marina

MAYPORT, Fla. - Divers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are searching the waters near Morningstar Marinas in Mayport for wreckage from a small plane that crashed in December, investigators said on Tuesday.

The single engine plane crashed off the coast of Little Talbot Island on Dec. 20, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A father and son, who were both on board the plane, died in the crash.

RELATED: Plane crashes with 2 on board near Mayport | Father, son on plane that crashed

The passengers aboard the missing plane were identified as Peter Renzulli, 51, of Bridgewater, and his 18-year-old son Daniel. The Coast Guard said the aircraft was headed to New Jersey from Orlando.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.