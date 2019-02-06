US Navy ships collide during refueling near Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. - Two United States Navy ships collided on Tuesday during refueling and will receive a full assessment at Naval Station Mayport, according to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46.

According to a Facebook post from the squadron, the two ships involved were the USS Leyte Gulf, a guided missile cruiser, and the USNS Robert Peary, a dry cargo ship.

The post said both ships had minor damage. No one on board either ship was injured and there were no reports of flooding.

An investigation will follow.

