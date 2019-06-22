Woman run over, killed by bus when she got entangled while exiting bus

MAYPORT, Fla. - Jacksonville police said a woman was killed when she was run over by a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus on Ocean Street in Mayport around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic homicide detectives said when the lady was either getting on or off the bus or may not have been a passenger, however, witnesses said she got entangled in a tire on the bus and run over.

The woman was described as a 50-year-old white woman. Police said she lives in the area and her family members did come to the scene.

Investigators and JTA officials are on the scene on Ocean Street and Pearl. They have been talking with witnesses and will review tapes from cameras that are installed on JTA buses.

Ocean Street is closed and traffic is being rerouted in the Mayport Village, but officers said the ferry and restaurants remain open and boaters should not have a problem getting to and from the Kingfish Tournament.

There's no word on how long Ocean Street will be blocked but it appears that it will be hours for the investigation to wrap up.

JTA released the following statement:

"The Jacksonville Transportation Authority would like to express our deepest condolences to family of the deceased. The safety and security of our customers, employees and the community is paramount. We are cooperating with the JSO's ongoing investigation to get to the bottom of what happened."

