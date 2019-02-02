Neptune Beach

3 hurt in crash near Town Center in Neptune Beach

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor, Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., - A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash, late Friday night in Neptune Beach near the Beaches Town Center, according to authorities. 

A Chevy Monte Carlo was headed east on Atlantic at a high rated speed, according to Neptune Beach police. It then collided with a Nissan SUV. Three people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Some of the injuries are life threatening. 

The Florida Highway Patrol has started a traffic homicide investigation, which is standard for crashes that involve life threatening injuries or a death. 

 

