NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A boil water notice was issued at 10 a.m. Wednesday for people who live between Forest Avenue and Florida Boulevard, the Neptune Beach Boulevard Department said.

A scheduled repair of a fire hydrant prompted the advisory.

Those living in the area, which is near Neptune Beach Elementary School, should boil their water until further notice, police said.

There's no word on when the advisory will be lifted.

