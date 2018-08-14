Council votes against development at old Neptune Beach Kmart

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The City Council in Neptune Beach voted Monday night against a proposed development at the site of a closed Kmart store.

The vote comes after the Community Development Board voted unanimously to deny the proposal in July.

The majority of Neptune Beach residents who attended the meeting Monday night made it clear they did not want to turn the site of the former Kmart into apartment buildings and retail space.

The development, named "500 Atlantic," included 175 multi-family residences, a boutique hotel with up to 74 rooms, and 107,000 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space.

Those in favor said it would benefit community growth. Residents opposed said it would take away from the city's small-town feel.

Artist’s rendering (Courtesy: 500 Atlantic development team)

