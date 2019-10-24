Gun stolen from car recovered, plus some pot, cash

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A gun stolen last month from an unlocked vehicle in Neptune Beach was just recovered from a vehicle that crashed while trying to avoid being pulled over by police, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

After crashing into a ditch, a teenager in the car ran from officers, but was taken into custody.

Police said the juvenile suspect had 344 grams of marijuana, over $1,000 cash and drug paraphernalia with him during the arrest.

"We can't urge you enough: LOCK your vehicles. Firearms should never be left inside an unattended vehicle or overnight," Neptune Beach police posted on the department's Facebook page.

