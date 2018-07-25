Neptune Beach

Neptune Beach police investigate armed robbery at The Loop

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor, Nick Jones - Digital producer

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating an armed robbery at The Loop in Neptune Beach, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

Investigators alerted News4Jax to the robbery, which occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They're urging everyone to avoid the area.

 

 

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.