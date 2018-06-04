Neptune Beach residents voice opposition to plans for former Kmart property

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The debate over what to do with the former Kmart property in Neptune Beach continues to grow.

Residents opposed to a proposed apartment complex, which would replace the vacant store, plan to voice their concerns at Monday evening's City Council meeting.

A developer wants to put in five three-story apartment buildings with 199 units, as well as retail space.

But some residents complain the development would take away from Neptune Beach's small-town feel.

The Kmart store went out of business about two years ago. It's a hot topic because with half of the former shopping center empty, it is the largest vacant property in Neptune Beach at this time. The property is privately owned, with 88,000 square feet of retail, commercial and restaurant space.

Another reason is because it's right around the corner from the city's largest intersection, Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street.

There's strong opposition on social media. There's a Facebook group named "Neptune Beach Kmart," with more than 1,150 members. The group's description says it aims to "stop the development" of the proposed "big apartment complex" at the old Kmart center.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., but the former Kmart property was not listed on the agenda.

