Residents in Neptune Beach protest development at former K-mart

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Residents protested on Wednesday morning, the development of a former K-Mart at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street. They said it will take away from Neptune Beach’s small town feel.

A developer wants to put in five three-story apartment buildings with 199 units, as well as retail space.

Artist’s rendering (Courtesy: 500 Atlantic development team)

There's strong opposition on social media from a Facebook group named "Neptune Beach Kmart," that has more than 1,150 members. The group's description says it aims to "stop the development" of the proposed "big apartment complex" at the old Kmart center.

The Community Development Board is meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Fletcher High School to discuss the project.

