Northside day care employee charged with child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An employee at a Jacksonville day care was taken into custody after the facility's director told investigators that a child was abused, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched Saturday to The Learning Experience on Wolf Bay Drive, where they were told that an employee saw Franchon Hart, 46, pick up a child after the child bit another student, the police report stated. The employee said she saw Hart repeatedly pinching the inside of the child's legs.

Another witness told police she heard Hart tell the child, while pinching the child's inner thighs, "This is how it feels when you bite a baby," investigators said. The child was crying, and the witness tried to intervene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an officer observed red marks and dark bruises on the inside of the child's inner thighs. The child did not require medical treatment.

Because Hart had already left work for the day, the day care said she would be terminated on the next open day, which was Monday, according to police. She was arrested at her home Monday and charged with child abuse.

