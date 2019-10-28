Petition aims to cancel school Friday after Halloween in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A petition to cancel school on Friday has more than 11,000 signatures ahead of Halloween.

The petition on Change.org, started by Noelle White, aims to cancel school Nov. 1.

"To have no school on the first (the day after Halloween, so we can actually have fun on Halloween)," the petition said.

It has a goal of 15,000 signatures.

We have reached out to the Duval County Public Schools Board for comment but have not heard back.

It seems most students would like Friday off, based on the petition.

"This is a day off we didn't know we needed," one comment said.

"We should be able to go out have fun and hang out with friends and stay out late not go to school the next day," another student said.

Multiple counties around the country are also trying to get school off Friday. Something tells us that won't happen.

Click here to read the petition.

