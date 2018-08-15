Retiring chief medical examiner decides to leave by end of August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The retiring chief medical examiner for Florida's 4th Circuit who had agreed to stay on until a search committee finds her replacement has changed her mind again.

Dr. Valerie Rao was initially set to retire effective July 6, after more than six years leading the local office, but when her retirement date came, she announced she would stay with the Medical Examiner's Office until a replacement was named.

But Rao, who had agreed to stay on until December, has now announced that she will be stepping down Aug. 31.

Rao previously told News4Jax she plans to devote more time to family and exercise when she retires.

"It is now 'family time' and I am looking forward to this period of my life," the letter stated. "I will definitely miss my work family but the office is in a very strong and healthy state and they will continue to serve the public as well as they have in the past."

The committee was set to have its first meeting July 11 and should finish its work of finding a new ME by the end of they year, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Rao, 74, has been very outspoken about the opioid epidemic's effect on capacity issues for bodies in the county's morgue. The city provided emergency funding this year for a cooler and a new trailer for staff to help alleviate the problems.

