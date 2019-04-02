Ribault student accused of bringing stolen gun to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Ribault High School was arrested after a resource officer found him in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Monday night, Antwan Houston was held in the Duval County jail on a $15,000 bond after his arrest on Wednesday. He was charged with unlicensed carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a weapon on school property, which are felony offenses.

A school dean notified the resource officer, who found Houston in the boy's restroom, the Sheriff's Office said. Houston was found talking with another student in the bathroom, handcuffed and taken into custody without incident.

