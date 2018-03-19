'Suspicious package' deemed not dangerous in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the San Marco area of Duval County, Sunday evening.

According to detectives, a man living on La Baron Avenue called officers when he received a package with the return address of someone he had been involved in a lawsuit with.

Fearing for safety, the man called police and officers evacuated the condo building and surrounding buildings out of an abundance of safety following recent incidents in Austin, Texas.

Evacuated residents were taken to the nearby Lexington Hotel while officers investigated.

The bomb squad was able to x-ray the package and determine the contents were not of any danger around 9:45 p.m. Evacuated residents were shortly after allowed to return home.

