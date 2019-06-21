UNF poll: Voters support half-cent sales tax to benefit schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A poll conducted by the University of North Florida of registered voters in Duval County found overwhelming support for a half-cent sales tax to help aging public schools, however, most would prefer to wait until the 2020 general election to hold the vote.

According to the poll, about 75% of registered voters in Duval County support increasing the sales tax by a half-cent to upgrade or replace aging schools.

In May, the Duval County School Board approved a resolution seeking a special election in November, which would put the decision on the half-cent sales tax increase in the hands of the voters. The UNF poll found 34% preferred having the issue go to a special election in 2019, while 49% were in favor of voting on the measure in November 2020. In addition, 17% did not desire a referendum.

“No matter how you slice it, Duval voters are very supportive of the half-cent sales tax

increase,” said Dr. Michael Binder, director of the UNF Public Research Lab. “Registered voters, general election voters, off cycle election voters, Democrats and Republicans, all are in favor of getting

the schools the revenue they need to upgrade their facilities.”

For the fifth year in a row, the majority of voters who took the poll (45%) agreed crime is the most important issue in Jacksonville. Education followed at 16% and downtown redevelopment was third at 13%.

City Councilman Garrett Dennis introduced a bill in May that would decrminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Jacksonville. An overwhelming majority of those polled, 84%, support legislation that would make having less than 20 grams of marijuana a civil infraction punishable by fine -- instead of a crime.

LINK: Full study by UNF Public Opinion Research Lab

The poll also found the majority of registered voters, 72%, opposed selling all or parts of JEA. Mayor Lenny Curry's job approval was at 46% with 37% disapproving. When asked about Sheriff Mike Williams, 45% of voters strongly or somewhat approve of how he's doing his job.

