Amendment expected to postpone half-cent sales tax referendum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A proposed half-cent sales tax to fix Jacksonville’s aging schools will face two major hurdles on Tuesday, and City Council members are already telling News4Jax they plan a push to postpone the referendum to 2020.

Two committees are expected to vote on the measure, which currently would put the issue to voters this November in a special election.

But several council members told News4Jax they will be offering an amendment that would delay the referendum to the November 2020 ballot instead, a move that Mayor Lenny Curry has previously voiced support for.

"I don't believe that there should be a special election in November of 2019. I'm open to 2020 -- I have kids in public schools, I know our schools need work. The question is when, and what. So when should it be? I think they ought to make the case for November 2020 and then some questions need to be answered- what's the cash flow analysis, what's the debt service analysis, what's the plan of priorities?" Curry said.

If both committees pass the measure, it will head to the full City Council for a vote. If the council agrees to put it on the ballot, regardless of when that would be, voters in Jacksonville will have the final say about whether to add a half-cent sales tax that would fund repairs, reconstruction and consolidation for aging Duval County public schools.

Leaders have said it is high time to do something about the problems facing schools in Duval County.

The finance committee is expected to vote during its meeting, which began at 9:30 a.m. The rules committee is meeting at 1:30 p.m.

