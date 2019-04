ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a bunny brawl.

An Easter brawl has gone viral after a person in a bunny costume tried to break up a fight between a man and a woman, WKMG reports.

In the video, the "bunny" appears to try and break things up, but then starts throwing punches of his/her own.

Orlando police broke up the fight moments later while the bunny stood off to the side shadowboxing and chest-bumping fellow Easter revelers.

