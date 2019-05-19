Ex-Disney employee arrested, accused of stealing $14,000 of costumes, props

Former Disney employee arrested for theft after tweet

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Walt Disney World employee is accused of selling theme park items he stole on the job.

Patrick Allen Spikes, 24, stole $14,000 worth of costumes and other memorabilia from the Magic Kingdom and Epcot, according to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Spikes faces charges of burglary, grand theft and trafficking in stolen property.

News outlets report Spikes became a suspect after posting photos on his Twitter account. One of the pictures is of a retired animotronic character wearing its clothes two months after the reported theft of the robot's garments.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.