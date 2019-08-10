FDLE arrests man for written threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a man for written threats.

The FBI and Winter Park police assisted in the investigation.

In a Facebook post described by FDLE, Richard Clayton, 26, wrote "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."

FDLE says Clayton appears to believe in white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fake accounts.

