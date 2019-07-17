FDLE looking into complaint that state CFO broke the law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into a complaint alleging Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis broke the law by making a harassment complaint public while the case was open.

The complaint was filed against Florida’s now suspended top financial regulator Ronald Rubin. Patronis released a redacted version of the complaint, despite the fact that the form guarantees confidentiality.

Attorney Tiffany Cruz said her client was able to be identified despite the redactions.

"It’s no service to the employees filing these complaints," Cruz said. "It gives very little confidence to future victims of sexual harassment, male or female, that when they report and expect their reports to be confidential that is what will happen."

Cruz called on Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate whether a violation occurred. Instead Moody referred the complaint to the Inspector General overseeing the case against Rubin.

After making no determination on whether or not Patronis violated the law, the Inspector General for the Department of Financial Services referred the case to FDLE.

In response to publicity, the CFO’s Office issued a statement Wednesday.

In the three-part legalese explanation, the Department of Financial Services’ General Council Peter Penrod said the release of the complaint was proper because the victim's name was redacted.

It's not the first time Patronis has come under fire for potentially violating the privacy of a sexual harassment complainant. Last year, he released a report in which the victim's name was included.

Cruz also represented the victim in that case. She said the report was used to pressure Rubin’s predecessor, Drew Breakspear to resign.

"That is very similar to what is now happening. We have two valid complaints of sexual harassment being utilized by an Executive member to further whatever agenda that he may have," said Cruz.

Patronis has called for the firing of Rubin to be discussed at the next meeting of Gov. Ron DeSantis and cabinet, which is scheduled for July 25.

Both Rubin and Breakspear have made their own allegations against Patronis. Rubin claims he was suspended for not hiring someone Patronis had recommended.

FDLE said last week that it had received information regarding Rubin's complaint.

