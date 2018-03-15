FHP reports 6 dead in collapse of pedestrian bridge in Miami

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several people died when a newly-installed portion of a pedestrian bridge at the Florida International University collapsed Thursday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers have told WPLG-TV in Miami.

The 950-ton section of the $14.2 million bridge at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 109th Avenue was installed Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Open video player at top to watch live helicopter video of scene.

WPLG's helicopter above the scene shortly after 2 p.m. showed five or six vehicles underneath the bridge and several people were sitting in the median as paramedics attended to them.

Gov. Rick Scott canceled a tax cut appearance he had scheduled in Sanford and headed to Miami to be briefed about by university and law enforcement personnel.

According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, the bridge was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation.

FIU officials previously told reporters that the bridge was being built using Accelerated Bridge Construction methods. The university said the modular construction method reduces potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions.

Until the bridge was to open, the university runs shuttles that ferry students across busy Eighth Avenue safely. A student died crossing Eighth Avenue in August after the shuttle service ended for the day.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.