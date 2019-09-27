FHP trooper killed in crash on Orlando highway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed early Friday morning when his cruiser struck some construction equipment on State Road 408 in Orange County, according to FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes.

Video from WKMG-TV's helicopter showed the FHP cruiser wedged next to a truck. No details of the crash had been released by mid-morning.

Trooper Tracy Vickers (pictured, right) served more than four years with the Florida Highway Patrol.

"The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop," said Terry Rhodes, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Please keep his family in your prayers."

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Friday on State Road 408 near Conway Road. All eastbound lanes of SR 408 were closed all morning and eastbound ramps were closed from downtown Orlando to Lake Underhill Road.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for 3.5 miles, WKMG reported.

Everyone at the Orange County Sheriff's Office is standing with and praying for our brothers and sisters of @FHPOrlando this morning after the serious crash involving a #Trooper. pic.twitter.com/tqzicDhupO — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2019

