Florida adding 300,000 per year, like adding Orlando-sized city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sorry, we're full...

As it has for some time now, Florida will continue to grow by more than 300,000 people a year, according to a report posted by state economists.

Florida is expected to reach 22 million people by 2022.

To put the numbers in perspective, adding 300,000 people is like adding an Orlando-sized city to the state, WPLG reports.

WTVT reports the forecasts come from the Demographic Estimating Conference which said the population will increase from people moving into the state, not those born here.

In April, Florida's current estimated population stood at 21.2 million, according to the report.

