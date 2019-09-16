Florida deputies & K-9 partners find missing boy with autism

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies and their K-9 partners are credited with rescuing a boy with autism who went missing in the Florida Panhandle over the weekend.

The 3-year-old child somehow got lost Sunday in the woods in Santa Rosa County, County Commissioner Sam Parker wrote on Facebook. But deputies' bloodhounds were able to track him down.

Parker posted images of the rescue on Facebook, which show a deputy cradling the child as they emerge from the brush, as well as a photo of the bloodhounds involved in the search effort.

“Great job Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office!” Parker wrote in the post that has since gone viral, piling up 20,000 reactions, 1,500 comments and 12,000 shares.

