Florida divers set new Guinness World Record for Longest Underwater Human Chain

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - 386 scuba divers broke the Guinness World Record on Saturday, June 16, for the longest underwater human chain off the coast of Deerfield Beach in Broward County.

Divers from all over Florida, including Jacksonville, took part in the event organized by Dixie Divers.

Over 40 team leaders made it possible.

“We are all thrilled! Even my son, who is high functioning autistic, but a junior diver, was part of the chain!," Cintia Campos, videographer at the event, said. "Pretty cool to see all these divers come together for a goal. #teamwork”

