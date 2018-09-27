Florida gets share of Uber data breach settlement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida is getting $8.2 million of a $148 million, multi-state settlement with ride-sharing company Uber Technologies over a massive 2016 data breach.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the state’s share of settlement with Florida and 49 other states and the District of Columbia, triggered by the app-based company’s year-long delay in notifying 600,000 Uber drivers that hackers had gained access to their personal data, including driver’s license numbers.

Uber later tracked down the hackers and “obtained assurances” that they had deleted and never distributed the information.

But a year-long delay in reporting the data breach violated the 2014 Florida Information Protection Act, among other things.

“Hopefully, this settlement will send the clear message that faster reporting is essential,” Bondi said in the release.

According to Bondi’s office, Uber learned hackers gained access to the data in November 2016, but didn’t report the breach until November 2017.

As part of the settlement, Uber also is required for the next two years to report to Florida all data-security incidents on a quarterly basis.

News Service of Florida