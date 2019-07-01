Florida has some of the worst drivers in U.S., study shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Congratulations Sorry, Florida drivers. You are some of the worst in the country. (WPLG)

Yeah, sure. Go ahead and act surprised.

A new study by the financial website SmartAsset ranked Florida tied for fourth with Nevada and Texas for the state having the worst drivers in the U.S.

Four metrics were used to determine the rankings, including the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, and the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles driven.

The good bad news is Florida ranks number one when it comes to having just 73.30% of drivers who have insurance.

Things could be worse, just ask Mississippi, Alabama and California; the top 3 states in the "worst driver" rankings.

States with the worst drivers:

Mississippi Alabama California Florida Nevada Texas Arizona Alaska Tennessee Missouri

CLICK HERE to see the complete rankings of the states with the worst drivers.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.