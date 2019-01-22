Florida lawmakers push to filter water fountains in schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every day, countless students in northeast Florida take a sip from drinking fountains in public schools. Statewide, that has some concerned about what could be in the water.

Florida Sens. Janet Cruz, Lauren Book and Annette Taddeo have introduced a bill aimed to protect our kids from lead exposure. If passed, the bill would require school districts to install filters on water fountains.

Doctors say too much lead exposure can lead to serious health problems.

If this were to pass, only schools built before 1986 would be required to have water filters. Lead levels in pipes weren’t regulated until that time.

READ: Florida Bill SB-66

A lot of people, including health experts, are on board with this.

"From a public health standpoint, it's a fantastic idea. And the American Academy of Pediatrics supports it," said Dr. Sunil Joshi.. He is an allergist and immunologist who agreed that high levels of lead exposure can lead to serious health problems, cognitive issues, development delays and even dementia in the long run.

Not only does this bill call for filters to be added in school buildings built before 1986, it also calls for:

school leaders to publish a list of all drinking water sources on the district's website

the posted info would have to include when the filters were installed and when they are expected to be replaced

bar codes would have to be installed on all drinking water sources in schools

The bill goes beyond water fountains. It extends to the kitchen and would require filters to reduce lead in water used for food preparation or cooking.

The change to school water fountains could be an expensive one. Previous estimates show that filtering water fountains in Florida's schools could cost around $24 million.

But it’s a price to pay now that Joshi said could save you in the long run.

"The cost for managing the health of these individuals can go on for years and years at a time. And the cost of health care, of course, goes up. In the big picture, it certainly-spending the money now to prevent issues later is a wise idea," Joshi said.

Lead exposure, especially in kids, can include symptoms that seem rather typical- like headaches, stomach pain, or hyperactivity.

More information from the EPA about lead in drinking water can be found here: What You Should Know About Lead in Drinking Water



