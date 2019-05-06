Florida man accidentally shoots himself in Publix checkout

A Florida man accidentally shot himself while grocery shopping at a Publix in Pasco County over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident happened sometime Sunday afternoon at the Publix near Collier Parkway and State Road 54 in Land O’ Lakes, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office said the unnamed man “appears to have accidentally discharged his weapon inside the store, striking himself in a lower extremity.”

The man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Tampa’s WFTS-TV. His condition was unclear Monday morning.

Citing witnesses, the television station reported that the man was apparently waiting in the checkout line when a handgun inside his pocket suddenly went off.

