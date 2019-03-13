Florida

Florida man reels in 'super grouper' at Port Canaveral

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - There's an old saying that goes something like: "Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you've fed him for a lifetime." 

Well, that may just be the case for one man in Florida! 

 Bryan Joyner caught a 98.85-pound fish Monday at Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral. 

"Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett," Port Canaveral tweeted.

It's unclear if the catch set a record. 

