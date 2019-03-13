Florida man reels in 'super grouper' at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - There's an old saying that goes something like: "Give a man a fish, and you'll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you've fed him for a lifetime."

Well, that may just be the case for one man in Florida!

Bryan Joyner caught a 98.85-pound fish Monday at Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral.

"Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett," Port Canaveral tweeted.

SUPER GROUPER: Bryan Joyner, at Sunrise Marina at Port Canaveral, weighs the 98.85-pound mystic grouper he caught Monday while fishing in waters east of the Port. Joyner caught the big fish while aboard the Hot Rod with Captain Josh Bessett. pic.twitter.com/pbwNe5lhdv — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) March 12, 2019

It's unclear if the catch set a record.

