Florida man spends $5, gets $1M on scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida man has claimed a $1 million dollar grand prize after he struck gold on a $5 lotto ticket.

The 55-year-old Palm Coast man received the top prize on the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game. He chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $705,000.

The big winner bought the ticket at the Quick King Food Store on North State Street in Bunnell.

According to the Florida Lottery, the odds of winning the scratch-off are one-in-3.97.

