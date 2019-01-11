Florida pardons Groveland Four in 1949 rape case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet granted a pardon to four African-American men accused of raping a white woman nearly 70 years ago.

The posthumous pardons were granted Friday for the men known as the Groveland Four.

The Lake County men were accused of the 1949 rape under dubious circumstances. One was hunted down by a posse of about 1,000 men and shot more than 400 times.

Three others were convicted. After the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a new trial in 1951, a sheriff shot two of them, claiming the handcuffed men were trying to escape. One died.

The two surviving men were eventually paroled.

In 2017, the House and Senate voted unanimously to formally apologize to the men's families and asked then-Gov. Rick Scott to pardon them. He took no action.

DeSantis replaced Scott as governor on Tuesday.

Newly sworn in Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried had previously said she would quickly push for clemency for the four men. She offered the motion at Friday's cabinet meeting to grant them a full pardon.

She released the following statement Friday:

“Today’s action marks progress and resolution on an undeniable injustice of the past -- I’m proud of my colleagues and thankful for everyone who has worked so hard to help correct this disgrace. And although the action taken today can never fully revise this dark chapter of Florida’s past, it’s my hope that the families of Charles Greenlee, Earnest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd and Walter Irvin can accept this pardon as a sincere attempt to set the record of history straight. I look forward to working with the Clemency Board and the FDLE to ensure a full proclamation of exoneration is obtained to clear the names of each of the Groveland Four.”

Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, applauded the decision Friday and issued the following statement:

“A great injustice has finally been corrected. I applaud the action by Governor DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and CFO Jimmy Patronis for righting this wrong that has stood for seven decades. I also want to commend Senator Gary Farmer, Representative and former Senator Geraldine Thompson, and Representative Bobby DuBose, whose persistent legislative actions were the impetus for the outcome today.

It is my hope that this pardon brings some solace to the families of these four men, and helps heal the wounds that have lingered for far too long.”

