Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Students will head back to the classroom soon, which means stocking up on school supplies. Again this year, the state of Florida will help by waiving sales tax for three days on most school supplies and most clothing.

Florida's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday runs Friday through Sunday.

You will not have to pay taxes on school supplies under $15. Most clothing, accessories and shoes under $60 will also be tax free.

Tax-free supplies

Binders

Calculators

Notebooks

Crayons/Markers/Color Pencils

Printer paper

Glue

Lunch boxes

Notebook paper

Pens/pencils

Poster board

Tax-free Clothing

Book bags

Shirts/sweaters

Shoes/socks

Bicycle helmets

Dresses

Jackets

Hats

Uniforms

Pants/jeans

Undergarments

Personal computers are not tax-free this year.

For a complete list of things that are tax-free and more information, download the Florida Department of Revenues' tax holiday document.

