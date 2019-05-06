Florida woman pulls gator out of her pants during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman has some explaining to do after she pulled a live alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted an image of the gator on Facebook, saying the unnamed woman was pulled over for unspecified reasons earlier in the day.

"Do you have anything else?" deputies asked the woman at one point, according to the post. To which she replied by retrieving the scaly critter from her trowsers because we're in Florida.

It turns out the woman also had 41 three-striped mud turtles in her vehicle. As a result, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken over the investigation.

