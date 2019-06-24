Florida's crime rate drops, but Jacksonville has 2nd highest rate in state

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's overall crime rate last year dropped by 9% from the previous year, although murders and rapes increased and the crime rate in many places -- including Alachua, Clay, Nassau and Putnam counties -- went in the other direction.

The Flordia Department of Law Enforcement's 2018 Uniform Crime Report released Monday found there were 50 more murders last year, a 4.7 percent increase from 2017, but that includes the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre on Valentine's Day 2018.

Jacksonville had 112 murders in both 2017 and 2018, but its overall crime rate went down 5.1%. With 3,948 crimes per 100,000 residents, Duval County's overall crime rates is second only to Leon County (Tallahassee) among Florida counties. Alachua County's crime rate (3,706 per 100,000) is fourth-highest in the state, one spot ahead of Miami-Dade.

Of Northeast Florida counties, Nassau County's rate was up 8.4% and Clay County's was up 7.7%.

The most serious crimes in Florida -- including robbery and aggravated assault -- decreased by 7.4 % from the previous year despite the increase in murders and rapes, according to the 2018 Annual Uniform Crime Report, which was released Monday.

The report showed 45,154 fewer reported offenses in 2018 compared to 2017. The FDLE found nearly $1.3 billion of property value was stolen. Around $420 million was recovered.

Year-to-year crime comparison in Northeast Florida counties

Statewide, 393 law enforcement agencies contributed data to the report.

