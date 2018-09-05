FWC offering free hunter safety courses in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be offering free online-completion courses on hunter safety in nine counties next month.

In Florida, anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must first pass an approved hunter safety course before being issued a license to hunt with the use of a firearm or bow.

The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states.

Wildlife officials said those who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials will be provided free of charge. You should bring a pen or pencil and paper. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Below are the dates and times for the six local counties where the classes will be offered:

Alachua County

Oct. 6 (8 a.m. until complete)

Gainesville

Baker County

Oct. 6 (8 a.m. until noon)

Macclenny

Oct. 6 (1 p.m. until complete)

Lake City

Oct. 27 (8 a.m. until noon)

Macclenny

Oct. 27 (1 p.m. until complete)

Lake City

Clay County

Oct. 4 (6 to 9 p.m.)

Green Cove Springs

Oct. 6 (8 a.m. until complete)

Graham

Oct. 11 (6 to 9 p.m.)

Orange Park

Oct. 13 (8 a.m. until complete)

Graham

Oct. 18 (6 to 9 p.m.)

Keystone Heights

Oct. 20 (8 a.m. until complete)

Graham

Columbia County

Oct. 13 (8 a.m. until complete)

Lake City

Oct. 27 (8 a.m. until complete)

Lake City

Duval County

Oct. 11 (6 to 9 p.m.)

Jacksonville

Oct. 13 (8:30 a.m. until noon)

Jacksonville

Nassau County

Oct. 6 (8 a.m. until noon)

Callahan

Oct. 6 (1 to 4 p.m.)

Bryceville

Specific locations for the classes will be given to those who register in advance, the FWC said.

If you're interested in attending a course, click here to register online.

For more information about hunter safety courses, visit MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or call the FWC’s Regional Office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.

