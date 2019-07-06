Gas explosion at shopping center in Plantation, several hurt

PLANTATION, Fla. - Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. The fire department called it a gas explosion with "multiple patients."

It happened at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation. Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed on Twitter that there are multiple patients.

"A bomb just went off," a man says in a video sent to Local 10 News, a sister station of News4Jax.

The video shows heavy damage to the LA Fitness and nearby buildings at the shopping center on South University Drive and Peters Road.

Windows were shattered and debris was scattered throughout the area and parking lot.

Nearby roads were shut down after the explosion. No other details were immediately known.

