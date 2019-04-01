Gas prices jump 14 cents in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gas prices have jumped again, making it the most expensive March since 2014.

Gas prices in Florida have gone up 14 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

Florida drivers are currently paying an average price of $2.75 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Sunday's state average is 13 cents more than a week ago, nearly 30 cents more than last month, and nearly 10 cents more than this time last year.

Some of the biggest weekly gas price gains occurred in Orlando (+18¢), Tampa Bay (18¢), Jacksonville (17¢), and Fort Myers-Cape Coral (17¢)

"Florida drivers experienced another round of rising prices last week, as fuel supplies continued to tighten due to refinery issues," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.