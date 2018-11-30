General revenue numbers to be revised

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State analysts are slated to meet Dec. 18 to revise estimates of general-revenue taxes, which play a key role in funding Florida’s schools, health-care programs and prison system, according to a schedule posted online Friday.

The analysts, meeting as the state Revenue Estimating Conference, huddle periodically during the year to review data and update such things as sales-tax estimates.

The process is closely watched in the Capitol, with the results helping determine how much money the Legislature will have for the state budget.

News Service of Florida