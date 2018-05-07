George Zimmerman charged with aggravated stalking

George Zimmerman looks at the jury as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Matthew Apperson is accused of trying to kill Zimmerman by shooting into his truck. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. - George Zimmerman was charged with aggravated stalking for allegedly sending harassing and threatening messages to a private investigator in Orlando.

Zimmerman, 34, is known for the Feb. 26, 2012, fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. He was acquitted after a high-profile trial.

Our sister station, WKMG-TV, reported that Zimmerman told a private investigator working on a film about Trayvon he was "on his way to the inside of a gator."

"I know how to handle people who [expletive] with me," Zimmerman allegedly wrote in a text message to the private investigator, according to WKMG-TV.

Seminole County deputies told the television station that Zimmerman sent the victim 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails over the span of nine days. Many of those were on the same day in December, which is when the victim called the Sheriff's Office.

Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in court May 30 on the stalking charge.

