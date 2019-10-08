Got a suspended license? Operation Green Light can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you live in Duval or Nassau counties and have had your driver's license suspended for overdue traffic tickets, you'll soon have a chance to get your driving privileges back and save money.

Those are two of 60 counties around the state taking part in Operation Green Light, which allows some people with suspended licenses to avoid criminal fees and pay fines in full while waiving the 40% collections surcharge.

Here's how Operation Green Light works in Duval County:

The Duval County Courthouse and Duval County Tax Collector's Office will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday for people to pay off fines and late fees and then get their driver's license reinstated. Payments must be made in full by cash, money order or credit card. Checks will not be accepted. Payments can also be made online. In order to have collections fees waived, full payment must be received by Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.

Operation Green Light will continue throughout the week through Oct. 18 during regular 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the Duval County Courthouse, the Duval County Tax Collectors office as well as any tax collectors branch location during those hours.

Those who prefer to skip the line can take part in Operation Green Light from the comfort of their homes, but online submissions must be made by Oct. 11.

Here's how Operation Green Light works in Nassau County:

The Nassau County Clerk of Court offices will work to help restore driver licenses of people who have suspended drivers licenses due to overdue traffic fines.

The Clerk of Court offices located in Yulee and Fernandina will open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for those who wish to avoid paying excess surcharges in addition to the fines and late fees.

"This is a great opportunity to save some money and get back on the road legally," said John A. Crawford, Nassau County clerk of Circuit Court and comptroller. "Those eligible can potentially save up to 35%."

If you live in Nassau County and would like more information about the program or if you qualify can call the Clerk of Court Office at 904-548-4613.

