Gov. DeSantis names 1st Hispanic woman to Florida Supreme Court

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Barbara Lagoa on Wednesday to one of three vacancies on the Florida Supreme Court.

Lagoa, 51, the chief judge of the Third District Court of Appeal, was one of 11 candidates for the high court recommended by the judicial nominating committee.

"Justice Lagoa’s proven commitment to upholding the rule of law, unparalleled legal career and vast experience on the appellate bench distinguish her among the most qualified individuals to serve on our state's highest court," DeSantis said in a statement. "It is my pleasure and my privilege to appoint Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court with full confidence she will serve our state with the utmost integrity."

Born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Logoa will be the first Hispanic justice on the state's high court.

During DeSantis' inaugural address Tuesday, he made it clear the court will be different than the one that has overturned Republican laws ranging from abortion restrictions to caps on medical malpractice lawsuit awards. Three liberal-leaning justices were forced to retire Tuesday due to age limits.

"Judicial activism ends, right here and right now. I will only appoint judges who understand that the proper role of the courts is to apply the law and Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench. The Constitution, not the judiciary, is supreme," DeSantis said.

Lagoa was named to the Miami-based 3rd District Court of Appeal in 2006 and has recently served as the court’s chief judge.

Bio from Florida Third District Court of Appeal's website

Barbara Lagoa was born in Miami, Florida in 1967. She received her B.A. cum laude in 1989 from Florida International University where she majored in English and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society. Judge Lagoa received her Juris Doctor from Columbia University in 1992, where she served as an Associate Editor of the Columbia Law Review. Judge Lagoa is fluent in English and Spanish.

The first Cuban American woman to serve on the Court, Judge Lagoa was appointed by Governor Jeb Bush in June, 2006 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Levy. While a practicing lawyer, she was admitted to practice by the Florida Bar, the United States District Courts for the Middle and Southern Districts of Florida, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. She was also a member of many local, state, and national professional groups including the Dade County and American Bar Associations.

Prior to joining the bench, Judge Lagoa practiced in both the civil and criminal arenas. Her civil practice focused on general and complex commercial litigation, particularly the areas of employment discrimination, business torts, securities litigation, construction litigation, and insurance coverage disputes. In 2003, she joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida as an Assistant United States Attorney, where she worked in the Civil, Major Crimes and Appellate Sections. As an Assistant United States Attorney, she tried numerous criminal jury trials, including drug conspiracies and Hobbs Act violations. She also handled a significant number of appeals.

Judge Lagoa’s civic and community activities include service on the Board of Directors for the YWCA of Greater Miami and Dade County, the Film Society of Miami, Kristi House, and the FIU Alumni Association. She was also a member of the Federal Judicial Nominating Commission. She is currently a member of the Eugene P. Spellman and William Hoeveler Chapter of the American Inns of Court, the Junior League of Miami, and Fairchild Tropical Gardens.

Judge Lagoa is married to Paul C. Huck, Jr., an attorney. They have three children.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.