Gov. Ron DeSantis making changes to attract 'FinTech' to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders visited the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce on Monday to announce several initiatives designed to encourage financial technology companies -- known in the industry as FinTech -- to start, relocate or expand in Florida.

Among the initiatives will be partnerships with state colleges for job training, reviewing grant development with Enterprise Florida and the Department of Economic Opportunity, and asking the Florida Legislature to ease "outdated regulations" of the financial industry.

"From day one, we've made it a priority to create a regulatory environment that provides opportunities for businesses in the financial technology and banking sectors to thrive without being impeded by high taxes and burdensome regulation," DeSantis said. "The initiatives announced today demonstrate that we are committed to making Florida the top destination for FinTech companies to grow and succeed."

"I'm proud to partner with Gov. DeSantis today as we are focused on fostering an environment to support growth and innovation here in Florida through FinTech," said the state's chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, who joined DeSantis in making the announcement. "We must ensure common-sense regulations are put in place to guarantee a stable market that protects consumers. To the global financial system: The Sunshine State is open for business."

