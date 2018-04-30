Governor names 3 to Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has named a prominent civil-rights lawyer, a former state NAACP leader and a former Brevard County pastor to the Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

The selections, announced Friday, included John Dorsey Due Jr., whose career included working as an attorney in Mississippi for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and working for the Congress of Racial Equality, according to Scott’s office.

Scott also selected the late Marvin Davies, whose work included serving as executive director of the Florida State Conference of the NAACP and as a special assistant to former Gov. Bob Graham.

Also selected was the late Rev. Willie Oliver Wells Sr., who served as pastor of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Cocoa and whose civil-rights work included serving as president of the NAACP’s Brevard County chapter.

Scott chose Due, Davies and Wells from among 10 nominees submitted by the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

News Service of Florida