Greene pours another $7M into Florida governor's race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic candidate Jeff Greene has put another $7 million of his fortune into the governor’s race, bringing the total since early June to nearly $30 million, according to a finance report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

Greene, a Palm Beach billionaire, loaned and contributed a total of $7 million to his campaign account from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

In all, Greene had put $29.45 million into the campaign, which had spent $29.066 million, as of Aug. 10, the report shows.

Greene is running in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

News Service of Florida