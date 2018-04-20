Gunman entered restaurant to kill Gilchrist County deputies

TRENTON, Fla. - Two Florida deputies shot and killed Thursday afternoon as they ate at a Trenton restaurant were shot when a gunman walked in and opened fire, according to new information provided to the media Friday morning.

"Those two heroes walked in there to have a meal together and they were ambushed," said Lt. Scott Tummond, a Levy County public information officer who is helping Gilchrist County get out information for the killings.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, were killed while getting food at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

The grief-stricken Gilchrist County sheriff said Thursday night that his deputies were shot through the window before the gunman walked back to his Jeep, where he was found dead. Authorities have now confirmed that that man killed himself.

The shooter was identified as John Hubert Highnote, 59, from Bell -- a town just up the road from the Chinese restaurant where the deputies were shot.

Tummond said Highnote had no history with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and said that the offers were in uniform when they were shot.

"It appears he just walked up and shot them, then went to his car and shot himself. It's inexplicable," State Attorney Bill Cervone said. "People will want to know why, and we may never have an answer for them."

While Highnote's motive wasn't immediately known, but the sheriff blamed Thursday's killings on hatred toward law enforcement.

"What do you expect happens when you demonize law enforcement to the extent it's been demonized? Every type of hate, every type of put-down you can think of," Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said at a news conference.

This shooter was a "coward," the sheriff said.

"The only thing these men were guilty of is wanting to protect you and me. They just wanted to get something to eat, and they just wanted to do their job," he said.

President Donald Trump called the slain deputies "HEROES" in a tweet sharing his condolences with their friends, families and colleagues.

Schultz said state law enforcement officials are investigating.

"Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey were the best of the best," Schultz said. "They were men of integrity, men of loyalty. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did, and we are very proud of them."

Schultz said he rushed to the scene, and then had the difficult task of calling the families of Ramirez, who is survived by his wife and two young children, and Lindsey, who joined the sheriff's office in 2013.

