How did Hurricane Michael impact birth outcomes in the Panhandle?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two Florida State University professors have received funding to examine how Hurricane Michael impacted birth outcomes in the Florida Panhandle as a result of infrastructure damage and exposure to carbon monoxide.

The study will investigate exposure to carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas that during pregnancy has been associated with fetal deaths and other neurological complications.

It will also explore health-care access after the storm and birth outcomes in areas that were impacted by Michael.

FSU Professor Chris Uejio said disasters like hurricanes can have long-lasting impacts.

“A variety of factors, stress related to the mental problems from coping with a severe disaster and decreased access to healthcare," Uejio said. "These do impact mothers who are expectant, and in turn, their newborn offspring.”

The FSU professors will partner with researchers from Tulane University in New Orleans, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The goal of the research is to show the importance of getting health care facilities back up and running after disasters along with thinking more about generator safety and helping people understand the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

