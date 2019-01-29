Jacksonville man wins $500K prize from scratch-off lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man claimed a $500,000 top prize in the Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

James Smith, 53, purchased the winning ticket from the Circle K on Normandy Boulevard at Blair Road, lottery officials said.

The $5 scratch-off game, $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler, launched in January 2017 and offers more than $182.8 million in prizes, including 44 top prizes of $500,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.23.

Scratch-offs generated more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18, making up roughly 69 percent of ticket sales.

