Katharine the great white shark pings off Florida's east coast

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Katharine, a 14-foot sub-adult great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, most recently pinged off the coast of northern Brevard County on Wednesday.

Research organization OCEARCH says she has been enjoying the waters off Florida’s east coast for over a month now.

A ping this morning shows @Shark_Katharine off the coast of @NASAKennedy. She has been enjoying the waters off Florida’s east coast for over a month now. pic.twitter.com/zfFlTEKPg7 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) January 2, 2019

Katharine has traveled 38,955 miles over the last three months, according to the OCEARCH​​​​​​​ website.

'Katharine The Shark' has more than 57,000 followers on Twitter. Whoever runs the account make fish jokes and keeps everyone updated.

